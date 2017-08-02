Now that Justin Bieber has some free time on his hands, after cancelling the rest of his ‘Purpose World Tour,’ he’s helping his stylist, Karla Welch, launch a white T-shirt line! Get all the details here.

“This is an item I want in my life…and it’s one thing I have experience making — white T-shirts,” Justin Bieber‘s stylist, Karla Welch, told THR about the new fashion line. “We wanted something oversized but not super crazy…but where we ran into trouble was finding the right fabric. We both loved Hanes white cotton T-shirts,” she explained, before adding that she eventually started buying XXXL Hanes shirts, cutting them up and remaking them for Justin. “By the time the Purpose tour came along, we had this love of T-shirts together.”

Karla said Justin’s style is “totally fearless,” and, “there are very few menswear lines that haven’t been built on [his style].” Eventually she realized, “I should do a T-shirt based on the ones we did for Justin,” so she “asked Hanes if they wanted to make it for me…and within a week we had Justin’s team and Hanes on board.”

Justin Bieber is the face/model for the launch, and the shirts — which will be available to both men and women — will cost $30 each. “The whole process has been about making a white shirt for everybody…that’s affordable to everyone. One style has a tight ringer neck and is quite fitted to the body, based on similar shirts worn back in the day by Grace Kelly, Carolyn Bessette and Winona Ryder. It’s a harder cotton, and it feels vintage and industrial. Another style is a crop, based on one that I like to wear myself,” Karla said.

The shirts will be the first in a series of product launches for the stylist under her new label, xKarla. All items will be sold at xKarla.com and at Maxfield. TMZ claims they’ll also be sold (for a limited time) at a pop up shop in LA this Sunday, Aug. 6.

