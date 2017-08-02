Justin Bieber Finally Explains Real Reason For Cancelling Tour: ‘I Want To Be Sustainable’

When Justin Bieber unexpectedly pulled the plug on his ‘Purpose’ tour, he left fans heartbroken, worried, and highly confused. After weeks of speculation, the singer finally revealed why he cancelled.

Is this what Jesus had in store for Justin Bieber? Following reports that the 24-year old cancelled his Purpose world tour to rekindle his relationship with God, the “Sorry” singer took to Instagram on Aug. 2 to explain the situation himself. No rumors, no allegations, just the truth. In a VERY lengthy post, Justin dropped the word “sustainable” to describe his future goals. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” he wrote. “I want my career to be sustainable but I also want my mind, heart, and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.” Read his full post below.

We can totally sympathize with the Biebs. Touring for months on end without proper sleep or rest is exhausting. When news of his Purpose tour cancellation first broke, multiple reports claimed the pop star was just “fed up” with the touring process and completely “over it.” Even his church chimed in to fight back against rumors that it was for religious reasons. “The recent announcement by Justin Bieber about his tour does not involve Hillsong Church,” a spokesperson for the church told Daily Mail on July 28. “We wish Justin the best for his future.”

So, what does the crooner plan on doing with his time? Now that his schedule is wide open, Justin just wants to take a freakin’ chill pill and relax — Taylor Swift style! No social media posts, no red carpet events, no new music. “He needs a break and is looking to take the longest break of his career,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He admires how Taylor can just disappear and give herself time.”

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Justin’s reasoning for cancelling his tour? Can you relate?