Justin Bieber Reveals The Struggles Of His ‘Broken Relationships’: ‘Jealousy’ Ran My Life

Wow! Justin Bieber is getting really real about his past relationships on Aug. 2. He admitted that he used to let ‘jealousy’ run his life! See his heartfelt message, here.

Justin Bieber was an open book on Aug. 2! The 23-year-old pop star took to Instagram to explain once and for all why he cancelled his tour, but fans got even more than that! He went on to open up about his past relationships, why they went wrong, and how he’s going to change himself going forward. Click here for pics of Justin’s past loves.

“I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them,” explained Justin, who was known as a notorious womanizer after dating stars like Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin, and Sofia Richie. “I let bitterness, jealousy, and fear run my life!” Luckily, Justin is ready to move on and change.

“I’m going to keep making mistakes,” he admitted in the lengthy post. “But what I’m not gonna do is let my past dictate my future. I want my mind and heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.” Wow! Justin is already thinking about marriage?

The Biebs has certainly had a rocky past when it comes to dating. Through his teen years he was in a committed relationship with Selena, but they were on and off. He cycled through other girls and Instagram models, but no one seemed to stick. Maybe now Justin is really ready for love now!

