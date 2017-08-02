Jessica Simpson Shows Off Massive Cleavage & Toned Tummy In Sexy Crop Top With Husband

Jessica Simpson is back to showing off her double D’s and we’re not talking Daisy Dukes. You’ve got to see the racy, cleavage baring top she wore to her niece’s birthday party.

Bless her heart! Jessica Simpson, 37, trotted out one of her sexiest looks yet for….her niece’s second birthday party! We’re sure there were plenty of really happy dads of the toddlers who showed up to help little Jagger Snow Ross celebrate turning two, as the singer flaunted a ton of cleavage in a funky patterned crop top that cinched in a knot between her boobs. Her girls were practically bursting out of the shirt and proved that even though she’s lost all the weight and then some after having two kids, none of it came from her famous bustline!

The fashion mogul was on hand with husband Eric Johnson, 37, to celebrate the birthday of sister Ashlee Simpson, 32, and husband Evan Ross‘ only child on Aug. 1. She posted an Instagram photo of her super sexy attire in an Instagram pic with Eric captioned “Warhol Swagger for #JAGGERSNOW ” that was taken by her dad Joe Simpson, 59. He infamously bragged about his daughter’s impressive figure back in 2004, saying “She’s got double D’s! You can’t cover those suckers up!” as the entire world gave a collective gag at the creepy comment. Looks like he still is a fan of his daughter’s cleavage. Click here for Jessica’s hottest pics.

Jessica’s stomach is washboard tight these days so no wonder she wanted to show it off. The cropped top displayed her cut abs that she’s worked so hard for. Her body is totally on fire as she celebrated turning the big 3-7 in July with an Instagram photo showing her topless on a floatie in her pool while wearing baring her butt in a thong bikini bottom. Work it lady! Even if this time it was at a toddler’s birthday bash.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jessica’s cleavage-baring outfit was appropriate for her niece’s second birthday party?