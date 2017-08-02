Jasmine Washington Will Be ‘Crushed’ If Kirk Frost Isn’t Her Baby’s Father: She ‘Has No Plan B’

Jasmine Washington is STILL waiting to learn if in fact Kirk Frost is the father of her child and, according to our source, the stunning reality star has no idea what she’ll do if he fails the paternity test!

Ever since the finale of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, fans and friends have been waiting to know if Kirk Frost, 48, is indeed the father of Jasmine Washington‘s son Kannon! And, as difficult is the waiting game is for us, it’s excruciating for Jasmine! She even filed court documents demanding financial help from him! Now our insider has details on just how desperate the 27-year-old stunner is to get support from her son’s alleged father and put all this worrying behind her. Check out these incredible photos of her right here!

“Jasmine has no idea what she is going to do if Kirk is not the father of her baby,” a source close to Jasmine shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is trying to be patient and has waited a long time for the results of the DNA test to determine Kirk’s paternity status. She has no plan B and has no idea what she would do if Kirk is miraculously not named the father. She has her hopes pinned on Kirk finally being named the father and stepping up to help her with the responsibility of raising their child. If the test fails, she will be crushed.” So scary!

As we previously reported, Jasmine has turned to her boyfriend Rodney Bullock, 23, to help her through this tumultuous time and the single mother reportedly doesn’t know what she’d do without him. “Jasmine is disgusted by Kirk’s actions so far,” an insider previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s leaving her to struggle to look after their son when he could easily step in and do the right thing. Thank God Rodney has been helping her out.” Here’s hoping she gets her answer soon!

