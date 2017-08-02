This Wild ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Theory About Azor Ahai Will Have You Freaking Out

There are so many theories about Azor Ahai, but this new ‘Game of Thrones’ fan theory will blow your mind. Could [Spoiler] actually end up being the legendary figure? After reading this theory, you’ll probably be convinced.

Reddit user poseidonwaves has a theory that you MUST know about. This theory is going to change everything. There’s a lot that goes into this theory, so we’re going to break it down for you. The first point poseidonwaves makes is that Jaime and Cersei Lannister are actually Targaryens, saying that King Aerys (a.k.a. the Mad King) raped Tywin’s wife, Joanna, on their wedding night. This Redditor also says Tyrion is Tywin’s only trueborn child. “All the hatred Tywin felt to Tyrion wasn’t because he was a dwarf, it was because he was a dwarf who took away his beloved, who was the only tie he will ever have to her and the only legacy he will ever have,” the Redditor writes. “Every time he sees Jaime and Cersei he sees these perfect children brought into this world by his lover’s rapist, and with Tyrion this deformed killer who is a part of him.”

The main point of the theory is that “Jaime is the true hero of the story, Azor Ahai” and “one of the three parts of the prophecy of who will defeat the White Walkers during the Long Night.” Poseidonwaves summarizes the prophecy as follows: “To put it briefly the story of Azor Ahai goes as follows. When the threat of the White Walkers was upon the land Azor Ahai forged a sword for 30 days, only to plunge it into water and have it shatter. He forged a new sword, this time for 50 days and plunged it into the heart of a lion, only to have it shatter. And so he forged a new sword for 100 days and plunged it into the heart of his lover, killing her and infusing her soul within the blade creating Lightbringer, the sword that would drive back the Long Night.”

The fan also believes that Jaime is going to kill Cersei AND Tyrion. “I feel that most people believe that he is going to kill Cersei in a parallel to the Mad King, however since Tyrion is the last (true) Lannister he is the lion in the Azor Ahai story,” the fan says. “A lion is a rather specific animal for the prophecy to have.” Very true, poseidonwaves. A golden lion is on the House Lannister sigil.

The fan concludes the theory with this: “Jaime is a character of saving and sacrifice and it’s quite clear to see. He killed the Mad King to save thousands in King’s Landing and in return he loses any sense of dignity or honor he had and is forever branded a Kingslayer. He saved Brienne and in return he lost one of the last things he had left, his fighting capabilities. He saved Tyrion and in he return he lost his father and in turn a substantial amount of his family’s power. He continually does things to save people and shows that he is a truly honorable and good person (barring a few hiccups here and there) and in return he gets nothing but scorn and misplaced dishonor.”

The Redditor also believes Azor Ahai and “The Prince That Was Promised” are separate characters, with Jon and Daenerys both being “The Prince That Was Promised.” Since they’ve both lost their lovers in the past, and not by their own hand, they’re incapable of fulfilling the third part of the Azor Ahai prophecy, according to the fan. Plus, poseidonwaves notes that the Targaryens are known for incest, and that’s been a defining aspect of Jaime and Cersei’s relationship. Personally, this incredibly fleshed out fan theory makes A LOT of sense. Who else could see this happening?!

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jaime is Azor Ahai? Let us know!