Madison Beer Reunites With Jack Gilinsky After Audio Of His Verbal Abuse Goes Viral

Madison Beer, 18, hit the town in Hollywood on Aug. 1, and she was joined by the last person we were expecting — her ex, Jack Gilinsky! Last month, Jack confirmed that the two had broken up right around the same time a tape leaked that featured audio of him calling her a “f***ing slut” and more. However, they definitely looked friendly as cameras caught them heading into Avenue last night! There was no PDA or interaction between Madison and Jack — in fact, she had her arm linked through another male friend’s during the outing — but there’s no mistaking the fact that they arrived to and left the restaurant in the same, small group.

Fans were shocked when the tape of Jack and Madison’s fight leaked at the beginning of July, but he quickly cleared things up on July 3, letting everyone know that the recording was from last year. However, he also took responsibility for his actions and apologized for the things he said to Madison. “Like any couple, mad & i have had our fair share of ups & downs, this clip specifically being one of our lowest points,” he wrote. “I’ll never be able to thank her enough for believing in me the way she did during that time. As terrible & unforgivable as the words i said in that clip were, we worked thru it together as a couple. &even though we aren’t together now, she is someone that I will love forever.”

It’s unclear if Madison and Jack are reuniting romantically, or if things are now strictly platonic between them. However, she’s recently been spending a lot of time with Brooklyn Beckham, 18. The two were photographed looking quite cozy last month, but she said in a July 27 interview that they’re nothing more than ‘best friends.’ Hmm…

