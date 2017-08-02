Heidi Montag Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Sports Bra While Working Out At 7 Mos. Pregnant

Heidi Montag isn’t about to let pregnancy stop her from getting her fitness on! Letting it all hang out, the star shared a pic of herself working out in a sports bra & shorts, and her bare baby bump is on full display!

Mama in training! Heidi Montag, 30, is making sure to stay fit during her pregnancy, and we love the inspiring pic she posted to Snapchat on Aug. 1. Getting her sweat on in a pink sports bra, gray shorts, and pastel baseball cap, the Hills alum can be seen doing what looks like resistant band training as she squats. Her workout sesh took place on her and her husband, Spencer Pratt‘s, 33, outdoor deck, and we love even at seven months pregnant, Heidi’s still staying active! The former reality stars are set to welcome their first child, a baby boy, in October, and they’re super psyched about their new addition.

“So excited to see my little baby today,” Heidi gushed last month as she entered her doctor’s office in Santa Monica, California. But although Heidi has made sure to fit some workouts into her routine, she admitted that she may have indulged in the food department a little too much early on in her pregnancy. “I’ve already gained 25 lbs.! I mean, no big deal, right? Just three more months to go at four lbs. a month,” she said in a video. “So I’ll only gain about 40 lbs. or so, some women gain 25. I think I over ate.” Click to see pics of other celeb moms showing off their bare baby bumps.

In another Snapchat from Aug. 1, Heidi showed Spencer massaging her leg, writing over the clip, “My hero but [ouch] so swollen.” Embracing their alone time before baby Speidi arrives, the couple recently took a babymoon trip to Hawaii. Just last week the mom-t0-be shared a super sweet snapshot of herself on the beach at Hanalei Bay with Spencer by her side and a rainbow behind them. Talk about picturesque! “#Babymoon #7monthspregnant,” she captioned the Instagram.

We can only imagine how thrilled Spencer and Heidi must be about having a child together. After all, Heidi revealed in May that she’s secretly always wanted a son, which is exactly what she’s getting! “I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son,” she explained to US Weekly. “I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close.” Aw!

