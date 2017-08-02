Popular iPhone Cases Recalled After At Least 24 People Suffer Burns From Glitter

First, the Samsung Galaxy Note was blowing up – literally – and now, glitter-filled iPhone cases are causing chemical burns! More than a quarter-of-a-million cases are being recalled before anyone else gets seriously hurt.

Remember how Smash Mouth sang “All that glitters is gold” in their hit song “All Star?” They may need to revamp the lyrics for 2017, because all that glitters is dangerous when it comes to iPhone cases. Nearly 275,000 copies of the popular liquid glitter case from MixBin Electronics are being recalled, according to CNN, after 24 people reportedly suffered skin irritation and chemical burns after the cases leaked! One of the alleged victims reportedly suffered permanent scarring from a chemical burn, while another said she had burns and swelling on her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

MixBin Electronics sold the cases – designed for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7 – though Amazon, Henri Bendel, Nordstrom Rack, Victoria’s Secret, Tory Burch and GetMixBin.com. These were legit cases being sold at legit stores, and they can cause some legit damage if they break. “If you do have these, we urge you to act quickly, get these out of your home, contact MixBin electronics, they will give you a full refund,” Patty Davis, a spokesperson for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, told ABC News. Concerned iPhone users can see if their case is part of the recall by checking out the company’s website.

iPhone users should take this recall seriously because leaking iPhone cases are no joke. “For the last day and a half, I have been smelling gas on my hands and burning when I touched my face,” Amber Sterling, 28, wrote on Facebook on May, according to Seventeen. “It took me a good bit but I finally realized it was from my phone case! It was leaking…The fumes are strong. They burn your skin. Leaves rashes.” Amber told Seventeen that her fingers smelled of “gas [or] lighter fluid]” after touching the leaking case (which was technically a Case-Mate case. Case-Mate told Seventeen that their cases contain “a safe mineral oil” and that the contents are “certified safe through an independent, third party lab.”)

Sadly, Facebook user Ericka Lindsey wasn’t so lucky. Her case – brand unknown – had leaked on her while she was sleeping. “I had rolled onto it, causing direct contact with this liquid that smells like strong gas [or] very toxic.” She ended up going to the ER due to the severity of the burns, saying she needed to take “topical steroids” to treat the burn. She share pictures of the injury on Facebook, and it’s shocking how it looks like a phone case burned into her skin. Just like people needed to ditch the explosive Samsung Galaxy Note, they need to trash these glitter cases ASAP.

Are you throwing out your iPhone case, HollywoodLifers? Are you bummed that these liquid glitter cases have to be recalled?