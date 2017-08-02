Kristian Nairn, a.k.a. Hodor, hit up the latest episode of ‘Thronecast’ and said something very interesting about Cersei, Jaime, and the Mad King. Did he spoil a huge plot point? Let’s get to the bottom of this!

Kristian Nairn, 41, who played our beloved Hodor, was talking about the July 30 episode of Game of Thrones on Sky Atlantic’s Thronecast with Sue Perkins and guest journalist Grace Dent and Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil when he started talking about Cersei and Jaime Lannister. Kristian said with “their father being the Mad King, I think he maybe sees his sister starting to descend into something similar. I think he’s seen the warning signs before… [he] might be a little worried about that.”

Hold up. Cersei and Jaime aren’t the Mad King’s children! They’re the daughter and son of Tywin and Joanna Lannister. One fan posted the video of Kristian and believed that the former GoT star dropped a huge spoiler. Kristian quickly took to Twitter to respond and set the record straight. “I just said the wrong name,” he tweeted. “Had to bone up on two episodes I hadn’t seen too, so got a bit befuddled haha.”

We feel you, Kristian! Game of Thrones is a complicated show. It’s hard to keep up with! But who knows, maybe this will happen and he just accidentally predicted it. Crazier things have happened! Just so you know, there are fan theories that speculate Cersei and Jaime are secret Targaryens. In a new fan theory that was recently posted on Reddit about Jaime possibly being Azor Ahai, the GoT fan theorizes that the Mad King, also known as King Aerys II, raped Joanna on her and Tywin’s wedding night and impregnated her with Cersei and Jaime. If this theory did come to fruition, it would give some background to Cersei’s behavior. Anything, and we mean anything, can happen on Game of Thrones.

@sueperkins did Kristian let a MASSIVE spoiler slip …… cersi a descendant of the Mad King or did I hear him wrong 😏 pic.twitter.com/ADwsIufXHw — Danielle (@DanniiWatty) August 1, 2017

