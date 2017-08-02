‘Game Of Thrones’: Will Arya Return To Winterfell In Episode 4? — Watch New Preview

Is another Stark reunion about to happen on ‘Game of Thrones’? The preview for the Aug. 6 episode of ‘GoT’ hints that Arya will finally make her big return to Winterfell. Watch it now!

Bran returned to Winterfell on the July 30 episode of Game of Thrones, and it looks like Arya is following close behind her younger brother. The preview for the fourth episode of season 7, “The Spoils Of War,” features Arya approaching her family home. Winterfell is still a ways off in the distance, but Arya has her home in her sights. Arya’s return to Winterfell is a huge deal considering she hasn’t been back since season one. Arya’s been through A LOT since she was last at Winterfell. She’s no longer a naive young girl. She’s had to grow up and survive in the midst of constant danger.

Arya has been determined to go back to Winterfell for quite some time now. When Jaqen told Arya that she was finally “no one” after killing the Waif in season 6, Arya said: “A girl is Arya Stark of Winterfell, and I’m going home.” Arya has taken care of a few things along the way, including murdering Walder Frey and his male bloodline. She also had a quick reunion with her beloved direwolf, Nymeria.

When Arya sees Bran and Sansa upon her eventual return, this will be the first time the Stark siblings have seen each other since season one. Let’s hope Arya’s reunion with her siblings will be a little less awkward than Bran and Sansa’s was in the last episode. Even though they’ve lost their father, mother, and two of their brothers, these Stark kids need each other now more than ever. Game of Thrones season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Arya will finally return to Winterfell? Let us know!