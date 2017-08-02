Elena Samodanova & Gleb Savchenko: ‘DWTS’ Pros Welcome 2nd Child — A Baby Girl

And baby makes 4! Elena Samodanova & her hubby Gleb Savchenko are officially two-time parents after welcoming their 2nd bundle of joy on Aug. 1. The professional dancers had another girl — You’ll love her unique name!

Elena Samodanova has given birth to her and husband Gleb Savchenko‘s, 33, baby! The Dancing with the Stars pros welcomed their second child, and second daughter, Zlata, into the world on Aug. 1 at 10:26 p.m., according to a tweet Gleb shared with his followers on Aug. 2. “ @ ElenaSamodanova & I are so pleased to welcome our new baby girl Zlata into the world born at 10:26pm on 1st August weighing 3.6kg,” the new dad gushed via social media. Elena and Gleb are already the proud parents of 6-year-old Olivia. Click here to see pics from season 24 of Dancing with the Stars.

News of Elena’s second pregnancy broke in March, with Gleb telling E! News, “We’re expected a baby girl, a second little girl. I’m going to be a dad again, it’s amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies.” Aw! Elena announced the news via Twitter when she shared a sweet snapshot of Gleb touching her barely-there bump. “I’m so excited to share are BiG news: ‘We’re expected a baby girl, a second little girl’ [heart emoji] my Family,” she posted along with the pic.

Despite their busy schedules, Elena and Gleb make sure to spend as much time as possible with not only each other, but also Olivia. In fact, Gleb frequently posts adorable daddy-daughter pics of him with their daughter, and our hearts melt every time! Last month, he Instagrammed a photo of himself with his “girls” in Sydney. “Beautiful week spent in Sydney with my girls ❤️ I miss them so much already… don’t wanna leave,” he wrote alongside the image. Clearly Gleb loves being a father! Congrats again, Gleb and Elena!

. @ElenaSamodanova & I are so pleased to welcome our new baby girl Zlata into the world born at 10:26pm on 1st August weighing 3.6kg 👶🏼🎀🍼🏩 — GLEB SAVCHENKO (@Gleb_Savchenko) August 2, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Gleb and Elena? Do you think they’ll have more kids? Congratulate the happy couple below!