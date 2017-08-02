Donald Trump Reportedly Calls The White House ‘A Real Dump’ As He Preps For 2-Week Vacation

How disgraceful! We know Donald Trump is used to the finer things in life, and apparently the White House is not up to his luxurious standards. He has allegedly called our nation’s most historic home a ‘dump!’

It turns out there’s a reason more than just playing golf that President Donald Trump is constantly jetting off to his country clubs every chance he gets on the weekends. Allegedly he thinks the White House is an old dump of a place to live. We know it’s not like the gold covered rooms of Trump Tower, but this is our nation’s historic treasure where every president has the HONOR of living while they serve in office. The 71-year-old tycoon reportedly told members of his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club that hestays there every chance he gets because “that White House is a real dump,” according to Golf.com. UGH! We can’t with this man and his total disrespect for the office he holds and all that comes with it.

Donald loved his three story penthouse at New York’s Trump Tower, as the lavish yet completely garish pad is covered in gold trimmings from floor to ceiling. He has made 36 trips to Trump owned golf clubs on weekends at taxpayer expense since taking office and now it makes it all the more clear why. He likes the luxury of his own places over the White House! Click here for pics of Donald Trump.

At least one former White House resident has come to the place’s defense, as former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, 38, called out Trump’s alleged comment via Twitter. “Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day,” she tweeted on Aug. 1, citing the offensive quote about where she spent eight years of her life while father Bill Clinton, 70, was president. Ahh, it’s good to remember that everyone else who ever had the honor of living in the White House shows grace and class about the privilege of being able to call it home.

Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day https://t.co/rjQS9HeALG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 1, 2017

President Barack Obama‘s Chief Photographer Pete Souza — who has masterfully used his Instagram account to troll the Trump administration’s daily disasters — was completely outraged over the alleged comment and posted a photo of the White House with a small silhouette of Obama in the doorway. He eloquently captioned it “Despite what some say, the White House is definitely not ‘a dump.’ What a shameful thing to say, or even think. It belittles the honorable men and women who make the White House the exemplary historical place it is, opening its doors to thousands of people every day” AMEN to that!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trump allegedly insulting the White House is a new low for him? Or is it just par for the course with his disrespectful behavior as president.