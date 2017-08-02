Kristen Stewart Admits She Was ‘Deeply’ In Love With Robert Pattinson & Everyone She’s Ever Dated

Did Kristen Stewart really love Robert Pattinson? Duh, of course she did, and she’s opening up about ALL of her previous relationships inside her stunning cover issue of ‘Harper’s Bazaar UK’.

Kristen Stewart, 27, wants everyone to know that her relationship with Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, 31, was completely real. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK inside their September 2017 issue, Kristen reflects on her previous romances, including her longtime relationship with Rob, and shares that she’s loved each and every person she’s ever been with. “I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated,” Kristen stated, then asking, “Did you think I was faking it?” Despite the fact that she has been dating solely women after her split from Rob, Kristen explained that it doesn’t mean her previous relationships weren’t real. “I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.” You can take a look back at pictures of Rob and Kristen’s relationship HERE.

The actress went on to explain that she would also be open to dating men again in the future, if things don’t work out between her and current girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, 27. “Yeah, totally. Definitely,” Kristen told the magazine. “Some people aren’t like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?’” We really love that Kristen is not only opening up about her personal choices, but that she’s embraced her sexuality and finally seems so comfortable in her own skin. She sets an amazing example for young people everywhere, especially those who might be struggling with bisexuality or coming out.

