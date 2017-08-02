Kim Kardashian’s Secret Testimony Under Oath About Kanye West’s Breakdown Revealed

Bombshell alert! Kim Kardashian testified under oath about Kanye West’s mental breakdown, according to a new report. This shocking claim comes on the heels of his ‘Saint Pablo’ legal battle.

Both on and off the red carpet, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, continue to show the world what a power couple they are. The reality star secretly defended her man in court in mid-December of last year, testifying under oath about his mental breakdown and hospitalization, according to InTouch Weekly. The following claims stem from the “Ultralight Beam” rapper’s legal battle with Lloyd’s Of London. “Kanye wanted the insurance to pay $10,812,997.09 plus fees for the cancellations,” a source tells the publication, adding that the insurance company reportedly denied payment, claiming his breakdown was brought on by prescription pills.

It appears the Selfish author made a strong case for herself. Not only did she reportedly swear in front of a judge that Kanye’s breakdown was not self-induced, there are also video tapes that allegedly document his worsening condition on the road. “More than 20 hours of footage was taken of Kanye during the four days leading up to his hospitalization, and you see the deterioration of his condition and his mental breakdown,” the source continues.

It wasn’t long after that the father-of-two was admitted to the UCLA Medical Center, where he reportedly underwent multiple medical examinations on Dec. 9 and 10. It was this hospitalization that landed him in the line of questioning by the insurance company on Feb. 1 — two months after Kim gave her original testimony on Dec. 13, according to InTouch. The site further claims that she was questioned about Kanye’s alleged short-term Percocet prescription. The hip-hop star wound up canceling the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour to refocus and improve his health. Of course that’s the most important thing, but who will ultimately be responsible for the fees?

