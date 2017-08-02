Kim Kardashian Allegedly Getting ‘Boob Fillers’ On The Regular

Kim Kardashian gets breast injections? She has allegedly taken her hourglass figure to the next level with ‘body-shaping boob fillers.’ And, Kim’s already debuted her new look, according to a report. But, there’s a reason you may have not noticed…

Kim Kardashian, 36, lives her life in the spotlight. But, is there something she’s been hiding from us; or, has it been in front of our faces for weeks? The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has reportedly been undergoing non-surgical breast fillers, according to OK! magazine! “There’s one [filler] designed for body-shaping that Kim is using,” a source told the mag, adding that “it’s the reason her breasts are so full right now, despite the weight she’s lost.”

The non-surgical procedure lasts up to five years, and gives Kim’s cleavage a “natural” look,” according to the mag, which claims she just debuted on July 21. The entrepreneur stepped out for the store opening of Balmain‘s new LA boutique, where she appeared a bit bustier. And, it apparently wasn’t because of her white, cropped bra-top. The mag is adamant that Kim’s “pumped-up cleavage” was all thanks to her “injectable fillers.” Hmm.

If you ask us what we think, Kim’s always got the girls on display, so we didn’t take much notice to her “new” look. But, there’s apparently a reason for that. “Kim’s getting small doses regularly so it’s not an overnight change,” the source said. “Once she achieves the maximum effect, she’ll likely give it a rest.” This certainly doesn’t sound like Kim. So, you may want to pump the breaks on this one.

However, the mag did mention that Kim flaunted her recent weight-loss at the Balmain celebration, after she was hit with body backlash in April 2017. And, she did indeed. Like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, Kim’s all about living a healthy life. But, she really kicked things into overdrive after bikini photos showed what fans said appeared to be cellulite on her legs. When Kim took a tropical vacation to Mexico in April, she was bullied for her body image and was accused of photoshopping her body. But, she turned the negative into a positive, aka, a complete revenge body. And, it worked! Kim’s never looked better; so, who’s laughing now?

