Demi Lovato’s song ‘Instruction’ with DJ Jax Jones and Stefflon Don finally has its own video, and Demi looks better than ever in the epic visual. Watch her dance her perfect butt off!

Demi Lovato, 24, is keeping the party from “Sorry Not Sorry” going in her new music video for the sassy track “Instruction,” and we’re okay with it. Watch the awesome new visual, starring the always-sexy Demi, above!

Demi shows off her sick dance moves in the video — in case you forgot, the girl can dance. Demi also brings Rio de Janeiro/Carnival vibes in the fun visual, looking 100% flawless as she dances with her crew.

Demi has been teasing fans about the video for weeks. She posted a super hot selfie on Instagram on July 19 of herself in a tiny olive green bra and blue track pants, captioning it, “B*tch I don’t need introduction.” You can say that again! She also shared a photo of her with Brits Jax Jones and Stefflon Don on set of the video, which was shot in Los Angeles. The pics gave us serious Miami vibes!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

What you gon’ do?

All my ladies

Wine to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

B*tch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wine to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

B*tch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction You see me I do what I gotta do, oh yeah

On the guest list, no need to cue, oh yeah

Me and my crew, we got the juice, oh yeah

So come here, let me mentor you, well

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Demi’s new video? Tell us if you love “Instruction!”