Coldplay Performs Emotional Tribute To Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington On First Night Of Tour: Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin delivered a touching tribute to Chester Bennington on Aug. 1, performing a solo piano cover of Linkin Park’s ‘Crawling.’ Watch the heartbreaking video here.

Coldplay kicked off their North American tour at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and frontman Chris Martin, 40, drew more than a few tears when he performed Linkin Park‘s “Crawling” in honor of Chester Bennington, who committed suicide at 41 years old on July 20. You can watch the fan-recorded video above.

Chris told the crowd that the song, which is from Linkin Park’s 2000 debut album Hybrid Theory, was for “anyone who’s missing someone.” Fans who attended the show were obviously moved by the performance, and as one person wrote on Instagram: “Chris Martin paying tribute to the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. Moving moment. What a class act.”

His tribute comes after Kiiara‘s emotionally charged performance at Panorama Festival in NYC on July 30, when the popstar serenaded the crowd with “Heavy,” her collaboration with Linkin Park. Other musicians took to Twitter after the singer’s tragic death, sharing their disbelief and grief. “No words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington,” Imagine Dragons wrote. “Shocked about the news of Chester Bennington’s death. I have played shows with him recently..I will miss him & his great talent very much,” Billy Idol also tweeted. You can see more messages here.

Our hearts go out to Chester’s friends and family during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts for Chester’s loved ones in the comments.