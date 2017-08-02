11 Celebrity Couples Who Have Mastered Red Carpet PDA

These celebrity couples just can’t keep their hands off each other — even on the red carpet with dozens of cameras flashing! Check out the kings & queens of Hollywood PDA right here!

It’s a lot of pressure for celebrity couples to keep up appearances, so we don’t blame them for going over the top with their PDA when there’s cameras around every once in a while. Let’s be real…with photographers shouting and cameras flashing, posing on the red carpet has to be TOTALLY awkward, so sometimes, it’s more comfortable to just steal a kiss or get a little playful with your loved one if they’re standing next to you, right!? That’s something these 11 recognizable couples have totally mastered throughout their relationships, and we’ve gathered their cutest red carpet PDA moments that you can check out in the gallery above!

Keith Urban, 49, and Nicole Kidman, 50, are the ultimate PDAers, making sure to share a look of affection or a kiss on almost every carpet they walk. With her being an Academy Awards-winning actress and him being a Grammy-winning musician, they’ve attended ALL of the biggest award shows and ceremonies throughout their 11-year relationship, and they just seem to get more and more adorable every single time! Then there’s Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, whose relationship is much newer (they just got together in January). They’ve only walked one red carpet together (this year’s Met Ball in May), but already they’ve proven that they know how to look like absolute perfection while showing their affection for one another at a high-profile event.

Click through the gallery above to check out more stars PDAing on the carpet — from Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, to Jessica Simpson, 37, and Eric Johnson, 37, and so many more!

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of red carpet PDA? Which couple do you think does it best?