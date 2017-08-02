Cardi B Allegedly Brutally Jumped By Young M.A In Horrific New Video From 2 Years Ago

How horrifying! A video from two years ago surfaced online on August 2 of two women, allegedly Young M.A and ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’ star Cardi B, getting into a violent altercation.

This ain’t no regular catfight — this is a CATWAR! Two of the biggest female names in hip-hop, Young M.A and Cardi B, allegedly got into a nasty physical fight two years ago…on camera. The 6-minute video shows two women and their respective crews yelling at each other on the streets of Bronx in New York City. Most of their screaming is inaudible due to traffic noise (and the fact that everyone is going OFF at the same time), but there’s a smack down at the 4:30 mark that’s unmistakable. The brawl takes place with Cardi, her sister Hennessey, Young M.A, and her girlfriend, according to MTONews.

The publication further claims that the “Eat” raptress and the Love & Hip Hop New York reality star have made up since their alleged fight. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Cardi has been in this type of situation. On season 7 episode 4 of the hit VH1 show, Cardi becomes aggressive with Swift‘s British girlfriend Asia. “I don’t know why Swift would put me in a situation with me and his girl when I clearly told him that when I see her I’ll smack her,” she says in the confessional. “Since Asia don’t know how to get it poppin’, I’m not gonna tell her, I’m gonna show her.” Smash cut to the feisty brunettes taking grabs at each other’s faces.

There’s a lot of fighting that goes on on Love & Hip Hop, but some of that tension was believed to be surfacing online as well. In early July, Cardi allegedly attacked Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma with a string of hateful tweets. “Hi Nicki, you ain’t sh-t compared to me…pull up lil n—. I never f–ked Wayne but I f Drake.” Then she slammed Remy, allegedly writing, “You a real b-tch ass n—.” Later Cardi claimed she was a victim of online hacking and those were not her real words. Let’s hope not!

