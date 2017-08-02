Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert ‘Friends’? He’s Reportedly ‘Supportive’ Of Her Relationship

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East’s relationship has gotten an important stamp of approval. Blake Shelton, is totally psyched that she’s found love after their divorce!

Sure, they happy couple don’t need anyone’s approval — especially her ex-husband’s — but it’s still nice to know that exes can be friends! Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are reportedly getting engaged any day now, and she’s got the support of her former love, Blake Shelton, if she’s ready to walk down the aisle. “Things are much better between them,” a source told US Weekly. “Blake is very supportive of Miranda.”

That’s nice to hear! Blake and Miranda haven’t been on the best terms since their 2015 divorce. Blake almost immediately hooked up with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47, and it took Miranda a little more time to find her love. But they’re both happy and healthy — and apparently very forgiving! Miranda and Anderson have been dating for about a year and a half, and they’re getting serious! In fact, rumor has it that they’re itching to get married ASAP.

Miranda and Anderson’s friends are convinced that they’re perfect for each other and they’re going to “go the distance,” according to sources who spoke to US Weekly. They’re “very much in sync,” and “have so much fun together.” Aww! So…will Blake and Gwen be invited to the wedding?

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Blake’s rep for comment.

