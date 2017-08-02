Blake Shelton: The ‘Extremely Romantic’ Tattoo He Wants To Get For Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t going anywhere, and he’s ready to prove that she’s a permanent part of his life… by getting a tattoo! HollywoodLife.com has the details of his ‘extremely romantic’ plan.

Omg, this is SO CUTE! Blake Shelton, 41, is thinking about getting Gwen Stefani, 47, the only thing more permanent than an engagement ring. The country crooner wants to commemorate his epic love with a tattoo! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how he came up with the idea and what he plans to do. Click here to see pics of Blake and Gwen.

“Blake’s never liked the tattoo he has on his forearm, he always says it’s ugly,” said the insider. Now, the singer plans to do something about the deer tracks and barbed wire ink. “He’s talked about covering it up for a while and the only reason he hasn’t is he can never decided on a design. But he’s working on it, sketching ideas has turned into a little hobby for him. Now he’s trying to figure out a way to work a tribute to Gwen into the new design.” That’s so sweet!

Blake doesn’t want just any old tattoo, and he won’t settle for something boring. “Her initials are the most obvious way but he’s trying to think outside the box and get something more meaningful than that, he’s extremely romantic,” said the source. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with! If Blake gets a tattoo, a proposal can’t be too far away, because what’s more permanent than that?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that it’s a good or bad idea for Blake to commemorate Gwen with a tattoo? Let us know!