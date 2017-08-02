Are Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Planning Epic Duet On Christmas Album? See Evidence

It looks like we could possibly be getting the next Blake Shelton/Gwen Stefani duet we’ve been waiting for! She registered a bunch of new Christmas songs recently…and he’s credited on one of them!

We’ve been waiting for new music from Gwen Stefani, 47, since the March 2016 release of This It What The Truth Feels Like, and later this year, our wish may finally come true! Eagle-eyed fans noticed this week that the 47-year-old registered a bunch of new holiday songs to BMI, and on one of them, called “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, 40, is credited as a songwriter. There are two other writers, as well, so it’s unclear if the country singer is just a co-writer or if he’ll be singing on the track, too, but fans are certainly hoping that this means another duet is in store!

Blake and Gwen previously collaborated on “Go Ahead And Break My Heart,” which was featured on his 2016 album, If I’m Honest. The couple performed it live on The Voice and at the Billboard Music Awards that year, and they’ve appeared onstage at each other’s concerts numerous times to sing it to fans. So far, the 47-year-old has said very little about what her plans are for music, although she did confirm in July that she’s been “working” on new stuff that she plans to release “this year.” A Christmas album would definitely meet that criteria! “I can’t say too much about it just yet,” she told The Weekender. “But I’ve had so much fun in the studio.”

Interestingly, Gwen also reportedly registered another song called “Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes Before You.” In case you didn’t know, yes: Blake does have blue eyes! Gwen was clear that Blake, along with her 2015 split from Gavin Rossdale, was basically the inspiration behind her last album, so we can’t wait to hear what other love songs she has in store!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Gwen are working on a Christmas song together?