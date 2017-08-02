Blac Chyna Warning Amber Rose About Breast Reduction Surgery: ‘Don’t Touch Your Body’

That’s what friends are for! After Amber Rose expressed interest in getting her breasts reduced, her best friend, Blac Chyna stepped in! HollywoodLife.com learned that Chyna gave her a ‘stern’ talking to. So, did she sway Amber’s decision?

Blac Chyna‘s always been there for her good friend, Amber Rose, 33, and vice versa. And, this time, she was there to attempt to talk Amber out of getting breast reduction surgery! Amber took to Instagram on August 1 to ask her fans their thoughts on the surgery, which she admitted she was thinking about getting. She emotionally confessed that her breasts are “stupid heavy” and cause her back pain. However, when Chyna caught wind of her friend’s candid post, she knew she had to step in. “Chyna warned Amber of the unforeseen reaction from people if she were to alter a big part of what makes her so special and so well known,” a source close to Amber told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Chyna warned Amber not to be foolish and implored her not to mess with her body,” the source said. But, why? — “Chyna feels that Amber is beautiful, sexy, and perfect with all of her curves in place. She gave Amber a stern warning that she shouldn’t touch a thing on her body. And, Chyna also warned Amber that her endorsements and fans may be adversely affected if she does.” Wow.

So, how did Amber take Chyna’s warning? — “Amber was absolutely serious about having a breast reduction surgery,” our source admitted. “But, she’s now having second thoughts after talking with her friend.” Well, it appears as though Chyna got her point across, crystal clear. Hopefully Amber can come to a decision that’s best for her and her health.

Like we reported, Amber confessed to her 15 million-plus Instagram followers that she was thinking about going under the knife to reduce her breasts. “… my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” Amber admitted, adding that her hesitation with the surgery is due to her fear of ” lollipop scars” after the fact. During post-op, some women complain about the scars left behind, which have been labeled as “lollipop scars.” The scars are left behind depending on the type of incision made by a doctor during surgery.

SO, HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber should go through with the surgery?