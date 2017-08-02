Bella Thorne Looks Red Hot In Sexy Shower Photoshoot — See Pic

Wait a minute, Bella Thorne owns actual clothes? Since when? The actress ‘served up a look’ on Instagram on Aug. 2 that fans haven’t seen before (at least for a long time). For starters, she’s fully dressed!

Is that you, Bella Thorne?! The 19-year old Famous In Love actress totally switched up her look on Aug. 2, posting a sizzling photo of herself FULLY DRESSED. No thigh-high stockings, no see-through bras, no white cotton panties! Bella ditched all that for a more cleaned-up vibe, rocking a skin-tight red dress, a matching leather jacket, and leopard-print stilettos. The bombshell also temporarily said goodbye to her blonde extensions and threw on a red wig instead. “Serving up a loooook,” the captioned the picture with a diamond and engagement ring emoji! Hmmm…what could that mean?

The former Disney star promised fans a big surprise today, could this look be for a new music video? “Exciting news breaks tomorrow!!! Guess what it is,” she teased her six million Twitter followers on Aug. 1. So far nothing major has dropped, but if her announcement is anything like her “Just Call” single with Prince Fox, we’re going to be blown away! The duo released the sexiest song of the summer on June 29 and now music fanatics can’t wait for the upcoming music video. Maybe that’s what Bella is currently working on in this sizzling secretary-inspired outfit.

The spunky teen has always garnered lovey dovey compliments from her jaw-dropping social media posts, and now rumored boyfriend Blackbear can get in line. It seems Bella has jumped ship from Scott Disick to the “Do Re Mi” crooner in recent days. They’re basically inseparable, partying until the wee hours together, hitting up late-night LA clubs, and even licking each other’s faces all over town. Bella just can’t keep her hands — or her tongue — to herself!

HollywoodLifers, which version of Bella is the sexiest — covered up or scandalous? Let us know!