Where To Shop Back To School Deals To Get The Most For Your Money — Save Big

Back to school shopping was always my favorite time of the year, but getting everything you need can seriously add up! Here’s how to shop within your budget.

Invest in accessories. I think it’s smart to spend money on things like shoes and purses — things you can wear a LOT to really get your money’s worth. Try to get classic styles and colors that look chic all year round. Nordstrom is having their anniversary sale through August 6 and you can save BIG on literally thousands of items, from beauty to designer shoes. That way, you can splurge while still saving! I also think it’s great to invest in items like coats, that you could wear all season long, and for multiple years.

Give “bargain” stores another try. Kohl’s has some SUPER cute stuff, especially in the LC Lauren Conrad collection. In addition to regular clothing, she has a maternity line, plus items like jewelry, shoes, handbags, and bed & bath! There’s so much and everything is adorable. Old Navy also has great pieces. Blake Lively was just spotted in $39 Old Navy jeans and she looked so chic and amazing. I also LOVE Target (and so does Jessica Alba) — their designer fashion collaborations are always a an epic event!

T.J. Maxx and Marshall‘s have a TON of designer clothing, fitness gear, and makeup for less. And it’s all brand name! I just got a bunch of Under Armour workout clothes at a huge discount and a Rachel Roy dress for $39 at T.J. Maxx! Century 21 and Burlington Stores are also great stories, depending on your location. Outlet malls and factory stores also offer insane discounts!

Shop fast-fashion for trendy items. I still love Forever 21, Zara, American Eagle, and H&M for super trendy items that I might only wear for one or two seasons. I am obsessed with off-the-shoulder items, and don’t feel guilty when I can get them for $20 or less!

