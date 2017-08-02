Moving on! Angelina Jolie was spied looking as happy and healthy as ever during an outing with her kiddo! Looks like she’s turning over a new leaf since splitting with Brad Pitt!

It doesn’t matter what she does or where she goes, Angelina Jolie, 42, simply always looks glamorous! And the same was certainly true when she and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9, made a pit stop at an organic store in LA together on Aug. 2! Dressed all in black, complete with cat-eye shades, Angie made her way with her daughter to their waiting car with loads of healthy goodies. This is the first time the Maleficent star has stepped out since her revealing Vanity Fair interview hit newsstands. HEAD HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS!

In the eye-opening interview, Angie revealed that “things became difficult” in her marriage with Brad Pitt, 53, without going into specifics. “We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing,” she said, referring to her six children. “They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some…from life, from things in life.” It’s possible she is hinting at an alleged altercation between Brad and her son Maddox, 15, on a flight that reportedly led to her filing for divorce. According to our sources, Angelina has grown reclusive since parting ways with Brad.

She “lost her best friend and has become somewhat of a loner,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t have a huge circle of friends, so when she ditched Brad it left a huge gap in her life. She really misses their evenings together, when the kids have been put to bed, and they used to sit and talk. Angie is definitely a lot lonelier without Brad, they shared everything.” Take a look back at this once-picture-perfect Hollywood couple right here.

