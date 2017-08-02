Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Reportedly Getting Engaged ‘Soon’: They’re ‘In Sync’

Are wedding bells in the near future for Miranda Lambert and Anderson East?! The pair’s relationship is strong as ever, and they may even be getting engaged soon, according to a new report!

Miranda Lambert, 33, has found love once again after her split from Blake Shelton, 40, and now that she’s been with Anderson East, 29, for almost two years, she may be ready to take the next step! “[Anderson] is crazy about Miranda and she’s so smitten with him as well,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “Their friends can definitely see them getting engaged in the near future.” The mag’s source adds that Miranda and Anderson are “very much in sync,” and that they alway have “so much fun together,” which makes them the absolute perfect match, and why friends are convinced they’ll “go the distance.”

Miranda and Anderson went public with their relationship on New Year’s Day 2016, and made their official, red carpet debut as a couple at the ACM Awards that April. Ever since then, they haven’t been shy about sharing their love for one another, often taking to social media to send each other sweet messages. “Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her,” Anderson wrote on Instagram in April, after Miranda won big at the 2017 ACM Awards. Awww! That same night, she shared a red carpet photo of the two together with the caption, “My sweet handsome date. Thanks for being so supporting and kind.”

Meanwhile, Miranda’s ex, Blake, has also moved on after the shocking July 2015 split — he’s been dating Gwen Stefani, 47, since October 2015. Blake and Gwen’s relationship is much more publicized than Miranda and Anderson’s, and fans are itching for Blake to finally pop the question. It shouldn’t be long now, right?!

