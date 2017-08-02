A R I Z O N A Shares Their Origin Story In Epic Mini Documentary For Made In America Fest

A R I Z O N A will be on the same bill as JAY-Z at the Made in America festival this September, but first, they’re taking fans back to where it all began. Watch the band gives us a tour of their native New Jersey!

A R I Z O N A‘s Nate, Dave and Zach will be taking the stage at the 2017 Made in America Festival on Sept. 2-3, along with JAY-Z, The Chainsmokers, J. Cole and more. It’s approximately the billionth huge festival that A R I Z O N A will have played this year, and they’ve been killing it all summer long. Above, watch the exclusive premiere of their “Road to Made in America” mini-doc via TIDAL, and see the guys open up about their music (and overall) history.

You can see the full Made in America lineup here, and be sure to check out our exclusive interview and photo shoot with A R I Z O N A. The band has been touring with COIN and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, but you can catch them as the main attraction this fall. Here’s A R I Z O N A’s list of headlining September 2017 tour dates, many of which are already sold out:

5 – Toronto, ON – Adelaide Hall – SOLD OUT

6-Brooklyn, NY – Bowery Ballroom – Music Hall Of Williamsburg – SOLD OUT

7-New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT

8 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair- SOLD OUT

9 – Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall- SOLD OUT

11 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall- SOLD OUT

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour – SOLD OUT

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour – SOLD OUT

15 – San Francisco, CA – Popscene – SOLD OUT

17- Portland, OR – Holocene

18 – Seattle, WA – The Sunset – SOLD OUT

HollywoodLifers, are you going to the Made in America fest? Tell us which acts you’re most excited to see perform!