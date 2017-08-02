Acid Washed Jeans, Fanny Packs & Other ’80s Trends Celebs Are Totally Obsessed With

Let’s face it, there was no more iconic fashion era than the 1980’s. Love it or hate it, many of the decade’s top trends have made big comebacks today and we’ve got stars who can’t get enough of them.

There are plenty of ’80s fads that we’re glad have never made a comeback — like awful perms — but there are SO many great looks from that iconic decade that still look amazing today. Everything was big and the colors were bold and bright. Celebs from singer Rihanna, 29, to even royalty like Kate Middleton, 35, have embraced wearing super colorful jeans that were all the rage back in the decade that gave us everything from new wave music to metal. Even acid washed and stone washed jeans that were so popular back then have been resurrected as modern style today with the likes of Jessica Biel, 35, and Kanye West, 40, embracing the trend with such pride.

Jean jackets of all kinds were a must for anyone cool in the 1980’s, and now they are a staple in the wardrobe of every celebrity today. Kim Kardashian, 36, loves wearing oversized washed denim jackets with her sheer tops, while both Gigi, 22, and Bella Hadid, 20, make the cropped look fresh and fashionable. When it comes to actual jeans, pegged ankles were THE thing and thanks to the boyfriend jean becoming a favorite look today, stars like Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Cameron Diaz, 44, have helped resurrect one of the ’80s top trends.

Parachute pants are a 1980’s staple made popular by MC Hammer, 55, and we never thought we’d see those things ever again. Thanks to Justin Bieber, 23, the dropped crotch look is back en vogue. Stars like Gwen Stefani, 47, and Jennifer Lopez, 48, show that the rend is back and actually looks fairly fresh and modern.

1980’s accessories are so big today and nothing could have been more shocking than fanny packs making a comeback. It helps that high-end designer brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton are manufacturing them, but they were considered so dorky for so long that it’s a miracle that they’ve become trendy again. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and sis Kendall Jenner, 21, have proudly rocked fanny packs, and even male stars like Matthew McConaughey, 47, and Jared Leto, 45, are into wearing the utilitarian accessory.

Mirrored sunglasses were totally on-trend three decades ago and now they’re more popular than ever. Khloe Kardashian, 33, Miley Cyrus, 24, and Selena Gomez, 24, have all rocked the brightly colored reflective wear. Madonna, 58, and other stars who were huge in the 80’s made giant chunky statement earrings THE perfect jewelry accessory way back then, and the likes of RiRi and Beyonce, 35, have brought them back in style with amazing flair. Be sure to check out our gallery to see all of these celebs rocking the best 1980’s trends!

HollywoodLifers, what is your favorite 1980’s trend that is popular today?