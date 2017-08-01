‘World Of Dance’ Recap: Divisional Finals — Les Twins Turn Painful Injury Into Epic Wheelchair Act

The Divisional Finals episode of ‘World Of Dance’ brought the chills, thrills, tears and EPIC performances! And, one duo even made Jennifer Lopez cry! See who made it to the World Finals!

Talk about an epic week! On the August 1 episode of World Of Dance, the winners of each division were crowned the best in their categories! And, there wasn’t one performance that didn’t exceed our exceptions! Diana Pombo took a bold risk when she performed an edgy routine; the opposite of her usual performances. But did it pay off? And, Les Twins had to battle through one of the brother’s injury to his lower leg. The French twins made us believe that a wheelchair wasn’t on the stage! And, that was only the half of it! At this point in the competition, all of tonight’s performers beat out 13 other acts to get here. So, you know tonight’s Divisional Finals are crucial. We mean, we’re only one week away from the World Finals! SO, let’s get to the performances!

TEAM DIVISON: KINJAZ VS SPRING LATINO — Kinjaz: The all male group put on an emotional performance for all of their parents. They wanted to thank their families for sacrificing a lot to let them live their dreams. The guys, all dressed in white, put on such a clean routine that the judges loved! SCORE: [91] [91] [95] — AVERAGE SCORE: [92.3] — ELIMINATED

Swing Latino: The male/female group put on the best performance of the season! They embodied World of Dance”, Derek said, with their different cultures of dance. They even performed multiple forms of cultural dance. Jennifer even cried because their act had so much heart. SCORES: [95] [95] [94] — AVERAGE SCORE [94.7] — WINNER, TEAM DIVISION

UPPER DIVISION: KEONE & MARI VS LES TWINS — Keone & Mari: The married couple stunned the crowd with another emotional piece about their marriage. They put on a vintage love story performance to Frank Sinatra. And, by the end the story turned out to be about their engagement story! SCORES: [90] [95] [100 – Neyo] AVERAGE SCORE [95] — *FIRST 100 of the season! — ELIMINATED

Les Twins: This week was extremely taxing on the twins from France because one of the brothers injured himself just days before the DF’s. So, they were already at a disadvantage. But, when the injured brother came out and killed it in a wheelchair, they took the competition to another level.Their emotional dance, combined with the fact that they turned a negative into a positive, swayed the judges. SCORES: 95 99 99 AVERAGE SCORE [97.7] — WINNER, UPPER DIVISION

JUNIOR DIVISON: EVA IGO VS DIANA POMBO — Diana Pombo: She wanted to tell a story that dancing at her age isn’t about being so serious; you can still have fun. Diana came out with an Alive In Wonderland-type set. However, the judges said her sad facial expressions didn’t match the fun set and story she was trying to tel. SCORES: [90] [89] [89] AVERAGE SCORE [89.3] — ELIMINATED

Eva Igo: WOW. Eva killed it with an emotional, yet powerful and edgy dance that really showed her true personality. And, it paid off! Her routine was full of strong acrobatics and bold moves. She definitely broke through her shier mold that fans thought may have kept her from winning the competition. Long story short, Eva had her best dance of the season. SCORES: [96] [97] [97] AVERAGE SCORE [96.7] — WINNER, JUNIOR DIVISION

