Emily Ratajkowski: 5 Things To Know About Her Music Producer BF & How He Won The Model’s Heart

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out and about with her boyfriend of three years, Jeff Magid, and they look more in love than ever. Learn more about the guy lucky enough to date Emily!

1. He’s a music producer and musician

Emily Ratajkowski‘s boyfriend, Jeff Magid, is a producer at RBI Productions. He’s produced records for innumerable amazing artists, like Chicago, Gregg Allman, Dinosaur Jr., Quiet Riot, and Kansas. That’s just naming a few! According to his Discogs page, he’s also involved in the technical and visual side of music. He’s also a musician!

2. He and Emily have been together for three years

Emily and Jeff started dating in December 2014. They got together shortly after she was targeted in the iCloud hacking ordeal that exposed nude photos from a number of female celebrities’ accounts. Apparently, Jeff was a comfort to her during the traumatizing event, and their friendship blossomed into something more. Jeff’s age at this moment is unknown, but he’s thought to be a little older than Emily (who’s just 26 years old). That’s going off the fact that his career in the music business started when Emily was just a teenager.

3. He’s an activist

Jeff is a dedicated activist. He participated in the protests against the muslim ban in January, sitting in with others at LAX. “It’s just a start. Supporting the right of every man and woman to think, speak, pray how they want. For every citizen, every community to be self governing. It’s just the start,” he captioned a photo of the massive protest outside the airport’s terminal 3.

4. He loves hats

In every photo Emily posts with her boyfriend, he’s wearing some kind of spiffy fedora. They’ve been photographed heading into hat stores, too. It’s actually rare to see him without one on his head, even in his selfies. Dude just really loves hats.

5. He’s incredibly supportive

Jeff’s Instagram account is chock full of photos of his beloved girlfriend, and each one is cuter than the last. He loves showing Emily off, and every beautiful he posts of his lady has an amazing caption. On an adorable pic of the couple (he’s hatless!), he wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day my 👸🏻. You are the best partner I could ever imagine. Time to take on the world together. 💪🏻💪🏼” Aww!

