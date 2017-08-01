Camille Rowe: 5 Things To Know About Harry Styles’ Rumored New Girlfriend

Harry Styles is reportedly dating gorgeous model Camille Rowe — so here’s everything you need to know about her!

The Internet is buzzing over Harry Styles’ rumored new love interest, Camille Rowe! Reports that the former One Direction singer and model are a hot new item surfaced after they were photographed at a show in New York City together on July 29. Harry is reportedly “besotted” with Camille, and they’re in the “early stages of dating,” according to British newspaper The Sun. The two share a mutual friend in Alexa Chung, 33, and are following each other on Instagram, furthering speculation that they’re a couple. Here’s everything to know about Camille:

1. She was discovered as a model unexpectedly. Camille was born in Paris, France to an American mother, who made a living as a model and dancer, and a French father. She started modeling after randomly being discovered at a cafe in Paris in 2008. At that time, she was studying at university, but she decided not to pass up the opportunity to take this amazing step in her career. She’s starred in campaigns for brands like Victoria’s Secret, Tommy Hilfiger, Abercrombie & Fitch and H&M, and has also been on the covers of magazines like Vogue Paris, Elle and Marie Claire.

2. She’s worked with Robert Pattinson. While modeling for Dior Homme, Camille shot several campaigns with Robert Pattinson, who was also the face of the brand at the time. In an Aug. 2013 interview, Rob even said Camille didn’t seem intimidated at ALL to kiss him, so there was definitely some great chemistry between the pair!

3. She’s done some acting. Camille had a role in the 2010 French movie Our Day Will Come. She also starred in The Strokes’ video for “Call Me Back” in 2011 and appeared in MGMT’s 2013 video for “Alien Days.” In 2017, she was in the French comedy film Rock’n Roll.

4. She’s modeled for ‘Playboy.’ In April 2016, camille was named Playboy Playmate of the Month. No big deal!

5. She’s dated musicians before. Camille has previously been linked to MGMT Andrew Van-Wyngarden, who she reportedly dated from 2012-2014. She was also reportedly in a relationship with singer Devendra Banhart, and he was featured on her Instagram as recently as March.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry and Camille make a cute couple?