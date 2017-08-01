Brittany Renner: 5 Things To Know About Lil Uzi Vert’s Hot New GF

Lil Uzi Vert has a new ladylove! The stunner’s name is Brittany Renner and apparently she and the rapper are ready to show off their romance! So let’s get to know this PDA-loving beauty!

Philadelphia-based rapper Lil Uzi Vert, 23, turned heads when he shared a super sexy pic of himself and his new flame Brittany Renner literally licking each other on Aug. 1! As you might imagine, the fandom went nuts! There’s no word on how long they’ve been seeing each other but clearly these two are pretty comfortable together already! And now we need to know more about the gorgeous girl the “Can’t Lose” rapper is getting cozy with! So here’s 5 things you need to know about Brittany! Check out more of the dazzling beauty right here!

1) Brittany is from Ocean Springs, Mississippi. She has since moved to Southern California where she’s pursuing her career. The 25-year-old rose to prominence for her the simply stunning photos of herself that she shared online, amassing over 2.6 million followers on Instagram alone! Although her modeling brought her to fame, she’s already branched out into the fashion industry with a line of her own fitness apparel and even her very own app! She’s literally taking the world by storm!

2) She’s a fitness guru! Before Lil Uzi’s new GF found stardom, she was actually a Zumba instructor! And now that she’s got such a rabid following, this bootylicious babe has incorporated fitspo into her brand! She leads boot camps and her personal app offers everything from nutrition guides to strategic workouts!

3) Brittany played soccer at Jackson State University. And while there, she helped them win the SWAC Championship in 2010! It looks as though she took her passion for serious fitness and competition off the field. This also must be where the “Fit Thick Army” started!

4) Lil Uzi isn’t the first musician she’s been romantically linked with. Back in 2014, Trey Songz, 32 was rumored to be seeing the curvaceous model, according to TMZ. The singer never confirmed the gossip but, if true, we can’t blame him!

5) Brittany was also rumored to have dating 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, 29! This girl is the flame that draws in the world-famous fellas! Word spread throughout 2014 that she and the footballer were seeing each other and in October Brittany ignited a media storm by posting a single word on Instagram: “Preggers.” Colin denied the pregnancy scandal by posting the cover of Kevin Gates‘ album By Any Means, showing he’s listening to the track “Stop Lying,” with the caption “We jus goin call this my anthem now. Stop trying.” Again, none of the rumors were ever confirmed. Keep a lookout for this girl, she’s here to stay!

