Do These ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 6 Photos Reveal [Spoiler] Survived?

The finale of ‘Chicago Fire’ left the fate of multiple firemen up in the air, but thanks to social media, we may have gotten an insight into who survived!

Here’s what we know from where the Chicago Fire spring finale left off: Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Jason (Kamal Angelo Bolden) entered a burning warehouse to help others trapped, only to wound up trapped themselves; Mouch (Christian Stolte) had a heart attack on the floor of the burning building; Herrmann (David Eidenberg) was trapped inside at his side; and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) was also trapped with no visible way out — he even started saying goodbye to Gabby on the walkie. So who’s safe?

Well thanks to Instagram, it looks like Herrmann has survived. David was tagged in a photo by Yuriy Sardarov (AKA Otis), and has been spotted multiple times in Miranda Rae Mayo‘s Insta story. So it’s safe to say the heart and soul has survived — PHEW!

Additionally, a fan shared some photos from set, with a certain cast member by the name of Taylor Kinney — who wouldn’t get a photo with him? We do find it pretty surprising that he would even pose for the photo, but he’s one of the main characters on the show, so we didn’t really think he’d be killed off. However, someone does die. Yuriy also shared a photo of himself in his dress blues, so we can assume that that’s for a funeral.

While the crew on the show hasn’t said much yet, co-creator Derek Haas recently conducted a Q&A on Twitter and commented on Jason, Severide and Casey’s conditions; and only the last seemed negative. “It was looking bleak last time we saw him. It would take a miracle,” he wrote when asked about Casey. However, let’s not forget — the final moments of the episode featured him telling his wife that she was his miracle… Hmm? HollywoodLifers, who do you think survived? Let us know in the comments below.