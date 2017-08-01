T.I. & Tiny Reportedly Have Stopped Divorce: Are They Ready To Get Back Together?

OMG, could it finally be happening? A new report claims that T.I. and Tiny have realized they just can’t quit each other, so they are withdrawing their divorce paperwork.

T.I., 36, and his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, might not be splitting after all. Both parties have asked their attorneys to withdraw their requests for divorce, claims MediaTakeOut. Why the change of heart? Well, it could have something to do with their 7-year anniversary passing on July 31. T.I. gushed over his wife in an emotional Instagram post celebrating their seven years together, which was pretty baffling considering they were in the middle of a divorce. However, if the report that they have called it off is true, then suddenly T.I.’s post makes perfect sense. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for T.I. and Tiny but have yet to hear back.

Maybe this has something to do with Tiny’s killer bikini body? Or maybe it has to do with the heart wanting what it wants (yes, that’s a Selena Gomez reference, sorry not sorry). As T.I. wrote in his Instagram post for Tiny on their anniversary, “Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… it’s unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up,whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That’s all I can ask for.” And yes, Tiny responded with her own Instagram post about her hubby. “Still one of the Best most rememberable days of my life. The day I walked down that aisle to marry the man to make all my dreams come true,” Tiny wrote as the caption to a video collage from the 2010 wedding. Yup, it sure seems like these two will never really be able to quit each other! What will Bernice Burgos think?

