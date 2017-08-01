Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Vow To Put Kids 1st Despite Constant Drama: ‘He’s A Great Dad’

Kourtney Kardashian claims she’s never reuniting with Scott Disick. But that doesn’t mean they can’t happily co-parent their kids! Kourt actually ‘wants him in the kids’ lives’ & is determined to give them ‘balance.’

Although Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has had enough of Scott Disick‘s, 34, partying ways, she still thinks he’s an amazing dad — and she’s set on keeping him in their three kids: Mason‘s, 7, Penelope‘s, 5, and Reign Disick‘s, 2, lives. “Kourtney always ends up forgiving Scott, no matter how badly he has behaved, he’s her kryptonite,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That said, Kourtney has finally gotten to the point where she no longer wants to be in a relationship with Scott, she’s finally managed to realize it’s never going to work.” Click here to see Kourtney Kardashian’s sexiest pics ever.

However, that doesn’t means the reality star can’t stand to be around him. In fact, it’s quite the opposite — and it’s all because of their children! “She really wants him in the kids’ lives though — no matter what goes down between her and Scott, Kourtney has always appreciated that he’s a great dad, and the children love him to pieces,” our insider added. “As long as he stays sober when he’s with the kids, and isn’t on some crazy party-tear, Kourtney is happy for him to be with them.”

There’s a reason why their co-parenting works so well though — they make a conscious effort to show respect for each other around the kids. That, and they’re not afraid to put in the hard work. “One thing that Kourtney and Scott are very good at is not talking smack about each other in front of the children, they are determined to never do that, and they’re really committed to putting on a united front when it comes to co-parenting,” our source explained. “At the end of the day, they’ve made these three awesome kids together, and they want them to have the happiest, most balanced and secure childhood possible.”

And while Kourtney may be tempted to take Scott back, as we previously reported, she’s afraid the notorious womanizer will just end up breaking her heart again. “She wants nothing more than to have him live by his word, but she still has it at the back of her mind that he will disappoint her,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourt needs to have him in her life because of the kids since they always ask for him, but she still thinks he will mess up again. She hopes not, but he has disappointed her before so she expects it again.” We definitely don’t blame her on that one!

