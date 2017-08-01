Model Sarah Stage Flaunts 6 Pack Doing Jump Squats, Planks & More At 7 Months Pregnant: Wild Video

Sarah Stage is in her 7th month of pregnancy, but she’s not letting that stop her from doing intense workouts. Watch the insane video of her doing side planks, squats and more!

Sarah Stage, 33, made jaws drop when she shared a workout video on Aug. 1, proving that exercising in one’s third trimester is indeed possible. “#7monthspregnant & feeling great…I’m now sticking to at home exercises [from] my ebook 2-3x a week & have stopped doing crunches since I’m in my #thirdtrimester,” she wrote on Instagram. Watch it below!

It’s no surprise that Sarah has rock hard abs at 7 months pregnant, because she flaunted an equally amazing figure throughout her first pregnancy, too. She looked as fit as ever before and after giving birth to her son James Hunter! The model has shared countless photos of her progress over the months, recently posing in lingerie and showing off her toned tummy. Pretty mindblowing, huh?

“Our bodies are truly incredible & I feel blessed to be able to grow another healthy baby inside of me!” Sarah also wrote on Instagram, addressing her haters. “I choose to stay positive & I represent anyone who has dealt with doubters, trolls & bullies. It feels great to prove ignorant people wrong & even better to know that all you have to do is believe in yourself,” she added. Working out at such a late stage in a pregnancy isn’t for everyone, and Sarah advises fans to ask their physicians first. “Obviously, check with your doctor first to get cleared to exercise,” the model wrote.

Watch Sarah’s workout video below, and click through the gallery to see more unbelievable pics of Sarah at 7 months pregnant!

HollywoodLifers, were you wowed by this video? Watch and tell us what you think!