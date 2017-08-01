Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Line Is Coming In Sept — Everything You Need To Know

This is not a drill! Fenty Beauty is coming soon! Rihanna announced the official release date on August 1 — it’s coming on September 8! Find out everything we know about the makeup line below!

Fenty Beauty is coming on September 8, and we can hardly wait! It’s going to be sold globally at Sephora and Harvey Nichols. Rihanna is such a beauty icon, so we are THRILLED and so anxious to see what she has come up with! If you sign up at FentyBeauty.com, you’ll get an email that says, “Together we’re creating a new generation of beauty unlike anything you’ve seen before. Coming Fall 2017. xx, Rihanna.” Rihanna has many fragrances and has collaborated with MAC Cosmetics, but we know she’s really going to bring it for her very own line!

In 2016, David Suliteanu, the CEO of Kendo, the global powerhouse behind Fenty Beauty and brands like Marc Jacobs Beauty and Kat Von D, told our sister site WWD: “Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is a beauty rocket ship that will appeal to a huge and diverse global audience. We are aiming for the stars.” Rihanna secretly applied for a patent on “Fenty Beauty” back in 2014. No one knew about it until 2015, when Refinery29 asked Rihanna point-blank about the trademark.

RiRi was shocked when Refinery29.com questioned her about the line in 2015: “Oh wow, that’s crazy, how did you know that? That is definitely something I am going to have my hands on and would love to do. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, but I’ve always had so much on my hands. But, this time, I’m going to make sure it happens. I’m going to find some time between albums and fragrance to do that. I promise.” Since this brand is literally YEARS in the making, we’re thrilled it’s finally here!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to buy Rihanna’s beauty line?