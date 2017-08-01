Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Her ‘DWTS’ Days May Officially Be Over: ‘I’m A Mom & That Comes 1st’

While Peta Murgatroyd’s been on ‘DWTS’ since 2011, she may be hanging up her dance shoes! Revealing she’s not sure if she’s heading back for season 25, the star explained motherhood’s now her #1 priority.

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, 31, can’t promise she’ll return for season 25! And while she took season 23 off due to her pregnancy with son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, 6 months, she’s now thinking of a more permanent break from TV. It’s all for a good reason though as she’s ready to solely focus on her baby boy. “I don’t want to spend 10 hours away a day from my child, so those things factor into it for me,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the Kidnap premiere in Los Angeles. “I’m a mom now and that comes first, you know?” Click here to see pics from season 24 of Dancing with the Stars.

When it comes to her husband — and fellow dance pro — Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, he’s ALSO not convinced taking another shot at the Mirrorball Trophy is the best decision for him and his fam. “To be honest, we don’t know yet,” Peta revealed. “We’re sort of waiting to hear things, waiting to see what our schedules are gonna be like, so, yeah, I mean stayed tuned.” Are we the only ones who can’t imagine DWTS without these two? We totally get that family comes first though, and we don’t blame Peta for wanting to spend as much time as possible with baby Shai.

After all, Peta is clearly in love with her newborn, and she doesn’t want to miss a second of watching him develop. “Seeing the little changes every single day. I mean he’s growing up so fast it’s exactly what people say it is. You know, you blink and then they’re one,” the dancer said. “You know so he’s nearly seven months now, and he’s standing up. He’s nearly walking by himself. It’s amazing. It’s an incredible journey to be on.” Aw!

Even though Peta hasn’t committed to another season of the show, which she’s been a part of since 2011, the new mom did share that she’s finally starting to feel like herself again after her pregnancy. “I feel good. I really feel like I’m getting to my top shape again,” she said, while adding “hell yeah” when when asked if she’s ready to dance again. We love her spirit!

