National Girlfriend Day: What Kind Of GF Are You?

Happy National Girlfriend Day! Ladies, today’s YOUR day; pamper yourself, let your partner shower you with gifts! And, while you’re at it, do some self-reflecting. Take our quiz to see which type of girlfriend you are!

Girlfriends, it’s a whole day dedicated to YOU! So, why not celebrate, right? National Girlfriend Day falls on August 1, and what better way to kick off the holiday than by taking our quiz [below]! Girlfriends come in all different types — the chill girl, the attentive girl, or the one who just needs a lot things out of a relationship. Yes, I’m tip-toeing around the words, needy and nagger. But, no matter what happens when you take the quiz, just remember, it’s all in fun! Not to mention, ladies, you’re all special in your own ways.

So, if you happen to be the partner who never shares mushy photos on social media, today’s the day where you have an actual excuse! And, depending on what type of girlfriend you are [find out by taking our quiz], today can be amazing, or a potential nightmare. If you have a low key relationship like Selena Gomez, 24 and The Weeknd, 27, you could be enjoying a private night together, with no worries in sight. And, if you happen to be in a more outspoken relationship, such as Jessica Simpson, 37, and Eric Johnson‘s, 38, then you may be enjoying some public PDA. Then, there’s the fairytale relationships like the ones on TV or in movies, where every day is National Girlfriend Day. Hey, everyone’s got their own thing, right?

Guys, don’t think I forgot about you. In fact, National Boyfriend Day falls on Oct. 3; also the day that Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels’ relationship started to heat up. [Mean Girls, guys. Come on…”It’s October 3rd.”] And, for all you married couples out there, the universe didn’t leave you hanging, either. Husband Appreciation Day [yes, it’s real] falls on April 15 and Wife Appreciation Day, follows on September 18. And, in case you happen to fall in between, there’s always the ever-popular, Valentine’s Day, famously celebrated on Feb. 14, as you may know.

HollywoodLifers, care to share your quiz results?