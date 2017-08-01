Mariah Carey’s Daughter, 6, Makes Epic Signing Debut At Hollywood Bowl & It’s So Sweet: Watch

Looks like Mariah Carey has a mini-me! Fans got a real treat when the star was joined on stage by her 6-year-old daughter Monroe, and even more so when the youngster gave the audience a small performance!

Diva in training! Mariah Carey‘s, 47, daughter Monroe Cannon, may only be six years old, but she can already cross performing at Hollywood Bowl off her bucket list! Making her singing debut at her mom’s concert on July 31, the cutie helped Mariah sing “Always Be My Baby” — after a little encouragement. “We learned this song the other day,” Mariah says to Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan in the video as the music begins to play. “Come on, show yourselves to the audience!”

While both youngsters were on stage with their mom, only Monroe ended up taking the mic. “Come on!” Mariah coaxed as she bent down and held out her microphone. It was then Monroe began to sing. And while it’s hard to hear at first, the six-year-old did seem to be on key — and obviously she sounded adorable. Once she was finished, the crowd of course erupted into applause as Mariah shouted, “Yay!” We can totally see her following in her mom’s footsteps. Click here to see adorable pics of moms with their kids.

After all, Monroe has already gotten a small taste of what life as a celebrity is like just by being Mariah Carey’s daughter! Earlier this year, on March 11, both she and Moroccan walked the orange carpet at the Kids’ Choice Awards with their mom as well as their dad, Nick Cannon, 36. Mariah and Monroe even wore matching outfits and hairstyles, which was seriously SO adorable! “Excited to take #demkids to the Kids’ Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky 😜,” she captioned a pre-red-carpet Instagram pic.

Even though Mariah and Nick officially got divorced in 2016, we love how they continue to be pros at co-parenting their twins. Nick even told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what the secret ingredient is to his and Mariah’s cordial relationship. “Love,” Nick revealed. “Honestly, you never get rid of the love, especially when you put the kids first…It all works out.” So sweet! Hopefully we’ll get to hear Monroe sing even MORE in the future!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Monroe will grow up to be a singer like her mom?