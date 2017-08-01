Madison Beer Slams Vicious Online Trolls: I Shouldn’t Get Death Threats For ‘Following My Dreams’

Yikes. In a new interview, Madison Beer opens up about the endless hate she receives online — including some horrific death threats. WTF?

Madison Beer, 18, has revealed that she is being targeted by tons of online bullies lately. While chatting with radio station Z100 in New York City, the singer admitted that she is being harassed on social media with death threats and more. “I deal with this every day; I wake up and have been told to kill myself like 30 times already; it’s crazy,” Madison shared. She then went on to explain that although being famous comes with attention, both positive and negative, that it’s still not fair she or anyone else is treated this way. “I think that’s such a shame to say. It shouldn’t come along with me making music and following my dreams. It’s upsetting those two go hand-in-hand now because of social media,” she said.” We could NOT agree more.

So, how does Madison plan to defend herself and, hopefully, put a stop to the haters? She’s showing her strength by refusing to back down and, more importantly, refusing to let the trolls get to her. “I always say when someone says something negative about me, it’s really saying something negative about them,” she explained. “If you want to stand up for yourself, then go ahead!” We love that Madison is fighting back against those who are trying to bring her down. She’s proving to be a true role model to young people everywhere, and hopefully they will be inspired to find their own inner strength just like her.

As for what’s going on with Madison and her rumored new boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham? The singer insists that they are just “best friends”. You can check out pictures of Madison and Brooklyn hanging out HERE!

