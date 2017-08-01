Macklemore Struck Head-On By Drunk Driver — Is He Okay?

This is SO scary. Macklemore was involved in a terrifying car accident with an alleged drunk driver in Washington — and he had two other people in the car with him.

Macklemore, 34, is very lucky to be alive after an alleged drunk driver hit his car head-on while he was driving in Langley, Washington on Friday, July 29, reports TMZ. The rapper, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, was driving his Mercedes with two unidentified passengers in the car when the accident happened around 11pm, claims the report. Thankfully it is being reported that both Macklemore and his passengers walked away from the accident, with one passenger being treated for a minor cut on their head. We are so glad to hear that Macklemore and his passengers are okay, as this accident could have been much, much worse.

As for the alleged drunk driver, it was an unidentified male driving a pick up truck. The report claims that he was not wearing his seatbelt when the accident occurred, causing him to hit his head on his own windshield after hitting Macklemore’s car. The man was left unconscious and bleeding, according to the report, but later told police officers that he had an alcoholic drink “awhile back”. The alleged drunk driver was coming around a bend in the road when he swerved into oncoming traffic, which is reportedly how he hit Macklemore’s car. Washington State Police have confirmed he’ll be charged with a DUI.

Interesting enough, news of the accident didn’t break until Tuesday, August 1. However, Macklemore has remained silent about it on all of his social media accounts. Macklemore is originally from Kent, Washington.

