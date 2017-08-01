‘Teen Mom OG’: Is Ryan’s Wife Mackenzie Quitting The Show Amidst His Drug Scandal?

Oh no! Have we seen the last of Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie, on ‘Teen Mom OG’? After stating that she felt Ryan’s drug use was exploited for ratings, Mackenzie took to Instagram to declare, ‘I quit.’ Check it out!

Anyone who watched the most recent season of Teen Mom OG is well aware of the fact that Ryan Edwards put his now-wife, Mackenzie Standifer‘s life at risk (as well as his own), when he got behind the wheel of their car while allegedly under the influence of drugs. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but during the reunion special with Dr. Drew, Mackenzie accused Maci Bookout of keeping Ryan’s drug use a secret from her in an attempt to exploit him and attract ratings for the show. Now, just weeks later, she has taken to Instagram to say, “I quit.” But is she talking about leaving the show?

“I quit. I quit living my life caring about what others think of it. I quit responding to the stupidity that seems to follow this world. I quit giving a rip about who doesn’t like this or that ( if ya don’t like it, don’t read it.) I quit the A N X I E T Y attached to it. I quit living a life of social norms and accepting that wife-hood and motherhood are simply not normal. It’s hard. It’s ugly at times. It’s brutal and it is a dog eat dog world out there. But it’s worth it. It’s worth the struggle, it’s worth the pain and it’s worth the work. Sometimes you just have to quit. And sometimes quitting can be a beautiful thing. Because •L I F E• and {LOVE} are beautiful things,” Mackenzie wrote in a lengthy Instagram post just a few days ago.

At this time, it’s not clear if she’s talking about the show or just quitting caring about what other people think. But as you know, Ryan sought treatment at a rehab facility after filming the season finale, and he has since returned home.

