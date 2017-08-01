Louis Tomlinson Disses Justin Bieber: You Signed Up For A Tour & Should ‘See It Through’

Justin Bieber received a surprising amount of support after cancelling the remainder of his ‘Purpose’ tour…but fellow singer, Louis Tomlinson, isn’t fully in his corner. Here’s why!

Louis Tomlinson, 25, held nothing back when asked about Justin Bieber’s decision to cancel the rest of his Purpose tour! “Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally, but I also think, to a certain degree, when you’re signing up to something, you should see it through,” the former One Direction singer admitted to 92.3 AMP Radio during a July 31 interview. “There’s never enough that I can say or do for the fans. At the end of the day, it’s the people who are buying the records that are putting you where you are.”

The 25-year-old is obviously familiar with the phrase ‘the show must go on’ — after all, he did perform LIVE on The X-Factor just days after his mother’s death in December. However, let’s also not forget that Justin’s basically been on the road for almost TWO years straight. Clearly, it’s understandable that he might need a break. It’s respectable that he recognized he might be tiring out and did something about it before it was too late! Louis did make sure to point out that it was the Biebs’ health that was most important, so it doesn’t seem like he made this comment with any malicious intent.

Since announcing the cancellation of his remaining August and September tour dates, Justin has been spending time in Los Angeles, although he doesn’t appear to have made any drastic changes to his lifestyle. This is far from the end of his career, either — TMZ reported on July 29 that Justin is constantly at work in the studio and remains ‘adamant’ that he’ll return to music AND touring at some point in the future. Phew!

