Kim Kardashian Has An Insane Spray Tan Trick We’ve Never Heard & It’s Actually Genius

Kim Kardashian just solidified her place as the beauty QUEEN. We know she’s an expert in hair and makeup, and loves a good spray tan. Now, she’s revealing something so amazingly genius. Kim wrote on her blog on August 1: “No matter what time of year it is, I always love a good spray tan. After so many years of having them done, I picked up an unusual trick that makes all the difference. I always ask if I can have the part in my hair sprayed, as well as my body! I normally have a center part, so if it’s not sprayed, it becomes obvious and appears really pale.” WHAT THE HELL. Our minds are blown. I always wear a shower cap when I’m getting a spray tan so this NEVER OCCURRED TO ME. But it makes so much sense!

Kim continued: “When I have blond hair, it’s even more crucial to spray my part. Lately, I’ve been wanting to go blond again. I don’t really like wigs, so if I do go lighter, I’ll definitely dye my hair. Such a commitment, lol. When I can’t get a spray tan or it’s been a few days since I’ve last had one, I will put a bronze eyeshadow or bronzer on my part to make the color look more natural. See the products below to achieve a natural glow.”

These are Kim’s must have tanning products: Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer, ANASTASIA EYE SHADOW SINGLES, NARS Bronzing Powder, Spray tan with Jimmy and St. Tropez Tanning Essentials Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse. She also likes these Zena Foster mitts.

