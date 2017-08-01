Kim Kardashian Bares Her Nipples Under Sheer Top During Shopping Trip With Kendall Jenner

New York in the summer is a pretty hot place, and Kim Kardashian made sure to go braless to beat the heat. She bared her nipples yet again in a sheer top on a shopping trip with sister Kendall Jenner.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian and New York summertime, she makes the most of the steamy days by wearing as little clothing as possible. On Aug. 1 she stepped out wearing a completely see through black sheer camisole and flaunted her nipples once again for all the world to see. At this point her fans have seen them so many times it’s not even a shock when she has her headlights on high-beam, as she knows how much attention she gets. They would probably be MORE shocked if she actually wore a bra for a change. The 36-year-0ld wore a really cute camouflage cut-off shorts and a nude open-toed heels, but she made sure that her girls were the total star of the outfit by wearing something completely see-through.

The exhibitionist reality star joined her equally Free the Nipple loving sister Kendall Jenner, 21, for some retail therapy in the Big Apple. Kenny has been giving Kim a run for her money in the nipple flashing department, stepping out in a sheer black floral shirt on July 31. So when these two go out together, do you think they do “rock, paper, scissors” to see who gets to be the one to wear a see through shirt? Because Kendall went out the last two days in risque sheer tops, but wore an adorable off-the-shoulder floral sundress that was pretty conservative and covered up while letting her big sis get all the racy wardrobe attention. Click for pics of Kim’s braless looks.

Kim made a big habit of wearing the most risque streetwear ever during her New York summer of 2016. She went out nearly every day in a sheer top, and on one occasion simply just wore an ice blue see through bra in place of a shirt, where you could see absolutely everything! It was pretty shocking back then, but it’s become pretty standard for Kim and so many other stars now. She has to realize that at some point people are going to look at her and be like “eh, seen those a million times” when it comes to her nipple flashing looks.

HollywoodLifers, do you love that Kim flaunts her body so much? Or are over it?