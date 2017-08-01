Kendall Jenner Wears Nothing But A Lacy Red Thong For Sexy Topless Shoot — See Pic

Another day, another super stunning (and sexy!) photo of Kendall Jenner to hit the Internet! The model is the face of La Perla lingerie’s newest campaign, and stripped down to her skivvies for the shoot. Check it out!

Kendall Jenner, 21, looks absolutely flawless in her new ad for La Perla lingerie! The gorgeous supermodel is promoting the brand’s new Freedom Panty, a lacy thong, and she wears NOTHING but the pair of red panties for the shoot. Yep, Kendall’s totally topless in the pic, and although she’s covering her breasts with her hands, there’s a whole lot of skin showing. To go with the bright-colored thong, Kendall rocks a deep, red lip with her shoulder-length hair sleek and parted down the middle. She’s also standing amongst a bright blue background full of eccentric-looking flowers. Could this be more perfect?!

This is not the first time Kendall has shot for La Perla — she was named a celebrity spokesperson for the company in November — and there were actually other images from this particular shoot released in May. Her super sexy dress for the 2017 Met Gala was also made by La Perla, and she wore the Freedom Panty in black for an Instagram post in mid-July, too. “[Kendall] interprets the highly innovative path that the brand has set out on,” creative director, Julia Haart, explained last year. If you’re loving the thong Kendall’s modeling, you can get it for $80 on La Perla’s website.

In general, there’s been no shortage of sexy photos of Kendall online lately. Just last week, she shared a picture of herself totally naked, showing off her butt and major side boobs. Plus, she’s also been out and about non-stop recently, rocking this summer’s hottest ‘braless’ trend and revealing her nipples through various ensembles made of thin fabric. Slay, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s new photo for La Perla? Is it totally sexy, or too over the top?