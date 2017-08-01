Kailyn Lowry Drops Bombshell About 3rd Pregnancy: I Didn’t Think It Could Happen Again

Kailyn Lowry recently got super real about pregnancy #3. The star not only revealed she & Chris Lopez didn’t use protection, but shared WHY — she was told she’d need IVF if she ever wanted another baby!

When Kailyn Lowry, 25, first revealed her pregnancy back in February, she stated it was a “choice” she made. However, in the July 31 episode of Teen Mom 2, her original words don’t seem to ring completely true. During the emotional episode, the reality star admitted her third pregnancy was a surprise, shockingly sharing that she didn’t think it was possible for her to naturally conceive ever again! “I was told I couldn’t carry anymore children,” she confessed to her ex and father of her seven-year-old son Isaac, Jo Rivera. “I was told I would have to go through fertility treatments and IVF and all kinds of things…So, even now I’m still nervous that I could have a miscarriage. Another one.”

Trying to clarify, an MTV producer asked Kailyn straight out if she and her new baby daddy, Chris Lopez, had used birth control or contraceptives. Kailyn replied that they had not. “I think what he’s asking is, were you and him consciously aiming towards having a baby?” Joe asked. “Okay, from both of us, it was not planned and not prevented,” Kailyn responded. “He knew I wanted a baby and if it happened, it was fine.” But apparently, now that their unborn baby is a reality, Chris doesn’t want anything to do with Kailyn OR the child. Click here to see Teen Mom transformations.

Joe even asked if his ex was planning on being with Chris and she said yes, but that he was not willing to be a part of the show. To that, Joe expressed concern for Isaac as well as for Kailyn’s second child with ex husband Javi Marroquin, Lincoln, 3. “I’m just thinking about the kids and thinking about you,” he said. “It was different with Isaac and Javi, Isaac was a baby. They don’t know this person. You have to think to yourself, ‘What are they going to think? What kind of questions are they going to ask you?’”

Kailyn also revealed why she was not willing to tell Javi about her pregnancy. “I have not told Javi yet, because I’m afraid he will try to sell [the story],” she told Joe. “I just don’t know when the right time is because he is not stable right now.” At the same time though, she said she WAS ready to open up about her pregnancy for MTV. Why? Because she wanted to tell her own story — not have someone else tell it.

“I’ve seen all the s— Jenelle [Evans] has gone through, with having three kids with three people,” Kailyn explained. “It’s going to get out anyway so I might as well tell my story and be transparent about it, so the truth is out there and not a bunch of rumors or assumptions.” While news of Kailyn’s third pregnancy broke in February, she didn’t reveal who the baby’s father was until May. So far, Chris has stayed completely out of the picture.

